Gojira Cancel All 2020 Live Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 06-16-2020

Gojira have announced that they have officially canceled all of their live dates this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they promise to soon announced their future plans.

The band had this to say, "Since the emergence of the Covid-19 and subsequent pandemic, we unfortunately are forced to cancel Gojira shows, including headline dates, for the year of 2020.

"We are diligently working on a touring schedule for next year, 2021. Although we are not in the position to confirm any shows for this new period at this time , we do hope to have more news for you all in the coming weeks.

"We are sensitive to the fact that the pandemic has caused hardships for many of you, this is why we decided to cancel our headline shows so you all can receive refunds now. Please contact your original point of purchase for refund information.

"We can no wait to get back out on the road to play for you all, but until then, please stay safe and be kind to one another!"


