Gojira Guitarist Leaves Tour With Deftones

Keavin Wiggins | 05-18-2022

Gojira have announced that guitarist Christian Andreu has left their North American tour with the Deftones to return home to be with his wife and their first newborn baby.

The band recruited Klone's Aldrick Guadagnino to fill in for Christian on the trek. They shared the following via social media on Tuesday (May 17th),"Christian returned home to be present with his first newborn child and so Aldrick Guadagnino of Klone @kloneband stepped up to the plate and killed it! He will be with us until the end of this tour.

"Somehow we managed to find a French man that shreds the guitar and looks exactly like Christian!!! #gojira #klone #deftones #vowws #washington Also... massive shout out to our buddies of @vowwsband that couldn't make it today. Come back soon!!!"

