Static-X Reveal Song Details For New Album

Static-X have revealed the cover art and the full tracklisting for their forthcoming album, "Project Regeneration Vol. 1," which is set to be released on July 10th.
The album will feature 12 new tracks comprised of some of the final recordings from their late frontman Wayne Static, who passed away in November of 2014.
Along with the Static vocal tracks, the album will also feature the "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda.
The band has also announced that they have been forced to postpone upcoming live dates due to Covid-19. They had this to say, "Due to the current crisis the, European Summer tour will be postponed. We are working on rescheduling both festival and headline shows and hope to have news for you in the coming weeks."
See the album tracklisting below:
1. Regeneration
2.Hollow (Project Regeneration)
3. Worth Dyin For
4. Terminator Oscillator
5.All These Years
6. Accelerate
7. Bring You Down (Project Regeneration)
8. My Destruction
9. Something of My Own (Project Regeneration)
10. Otsego Placebo
11. Follow
12. Dead Souls
