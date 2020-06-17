Collective Soul Expand Self-Titled Album For 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Collective Soul's blockbuster self-titled sophomore album will be celebrated with a special expanded reissue from Craft Recordings.

The new anniversary edition will be released in various formats on August 7th digitally, CD and for the very first time on vinyl. A special vinyl reissue of the band's debut, "Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid," will also be released on the same date.

The expanded edition of "Collective Soul" will feature the original album along with six bonus tracks (live recordings of "December," "Where the River Flows," "When the Water Falls," and "Bleed," along with a studio recording of the song "That's All Right."

The liner notes will come from music journalist Jeff Slate, along with some insights from frontman Ed Roland. "I was writing like a fiend," Roland shares in the liner notes.

"I would show the band new songs at soundcheck in the afternoon and we'd play them that night. That was our pre-production. And every day we had off, we were in the studio going for it, because I needed to get the band sounding the way I thought the band should sound, and get it out ASAP."





