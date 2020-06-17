Roger Waters Streams The Wall Classics From Us + Them Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters is streaming video of a performance of three classic tracks from "The Wall" as part of the new digital release of his 2019 concert film, "Us + Them."

The rocker is sharing footage of "The Happiest Days Of Our Lives" and "Another Brick In The Wall" Parts 2 and 3 from the project, which is now available via 4K, HD and SD Digital and Video On Demand.

Directed by Sean Evans, "Us + Them" captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which saw the bassist perform to over two million people around the world.

The trek featured songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from Waters' 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

Viewers on digital have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature ("Comfortably Numb" and "Smell the Roses"), as well as "A Fleeting Glimpse", a documentary short featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.

Following its new digital release, "Us + Them" will be available via Blu-ray and DVD on October 2, while a companion soundtrack will be offered on CD and vinyl. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





