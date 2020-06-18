Ozzy Osbourne Shares He Is 'Getting Better' Following Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne appeared on the day time show The Talk that is cohosted by his wife Sharon on Wednesday (June 17th) and he updated fans on the progress of his recovery.

The metal legend was sidelined by medical issues beginning in late 2018 with surgery to a treat an infection to his hand, later a fall at home, neck surgery and being hospitalized for complications from the flu, as well as dealing with Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy was asked who he doing handling the pandemic shutdown and he said, "It's been good, actually. I've been recovering from a surgery I had last year.

"So, I've never been at home this long in my whole career. So I've had a chance to see my wife's side of the fence more than me being on the road. So, it's had its moments, I must confess."

He was asked about how he was feeling these days and he responded, "I'm getting better. It's a slow process, but I'm getting there slowly but surely." Watch the appearance below:





