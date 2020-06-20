Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival

Guns N' Roses have released the latest installment of their Not In This Lifetime Selects video streaming series where they shared footage from their blockbuster reunion tour.
The multi-year trek saw the band's original frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff reunite and they have been sharing performance footage from the tour on YouTube.
The latest installment comes from the band's appearance at the Download Festival in Derby, UK on June 9th of 2018 and features the band's performance of five songs.
The video includes the band rocking Velvet Revolver's "Slither", "Rocket Queen" "You Could Be Mine", The Misfits classic "Attitude" and GNR's hit "Sweet Child O' Mine". Watch it below:
