Black Veil Brides To Re-Stitch These Wounds For 10th Anniversary

Black Veil Brides are releasing a new rerecorded version of their debut album "We Stitch These Wounds" this coming Friday, June 26th, which will be entitled "Re-Stitch These Wounds".

The band released the original album in the summer of 2010 and frontman Andy Biersack explained in a recent interview why they have decided to rerecord the effort.

He said, "The point of this is not to replace the first album. The idea is that the first record was made for about six grand in a jingles studio, which is a very small space that they recorded commercial jingles. And we really didn't have a pot to piss in, and we had no way of making this grandiose record that we wanted.

"This dates back maybe as soon as 'Set The World On Fire' [2011] came out, we were, like, 'Oh, wow! We can make big-sounding records.' We thought, 'Man, wouldn't it be great to redo the first record and make it sound this big?' And so, it's always just been a passion project of ours.

"And Jake [Pitts, guitar] has gotten so adept as a producer over the years, and he's done such an amazing job on it. It sounds awesome. It's the way, for us, that we would have liked to have those songs sound 10 years ago. Again, it's not meant to replace it, it's meant to be a companion piece.

"Here's what the version was in the past; here's what we would like it to have been. And we're hoping that it ends up more on the fun companion piece and less on the George Lucas-f***ing-with-'Star Wars'-a-million-times kind of thing; we don't want it to be on that side."

Andy explains why he prefers the new version to the old. He said that "it's the way that that I heard it in my head 10 years ago and the way that we wanted it to be. Like a song like 'Carolyn', Jake has put so much of himself into that song, and it just sounds so big.

"And then one of the coolest things that exists is, for years, we've done the overtures on the records, which is all Jinxx composing and playing these big orchestral pieces, and he's got one of those. He's kind of reimagined and redone the idea of 'The Mortician's Daughter', which is a song on the first record, and he's been working on that for months and months now."





Related Stories

Black Veil Brides Release New Two Song Collection 'The Night'

Black Veil Brides Part Ways With Member

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black Tour

Black Veil Brides Restitching Their Wounds For Anniversary

Black Veil Brides 'Reimagining' Debut Album For 10th Anniversary

Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada 2018 In Review

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada

More Black Veil Brides News



