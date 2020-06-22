Epica and Apocalyptica Share Rescheduled Tour Dates

Epica and Apocalyptica have announced that they been forced to postpone their Epic Apocalypse Tour until the spring of next year due to the pandemic lockdown.

Epica's Simone Simons had this to say, "As we were awaiting our tour with Apocalyptica with great anticipation, we are now forced to have a little bit more patience.

This might not come as a surprise, as you have all seen our colleagues in the music business rescheduling their tours as well. We have decided that it is the best thing to do during these uncertain times. We want to give you the best possible experience and value your health deeply.

"We will be back full force and can't wait to see all your faces again when you hear our new music live for the first time. Everybody stay strong and be patient, your waiting will be worth while." See the rescheduled dates below:

01.03. D Berlin - Columbiahalle

02.03. D Leipzig - Haus Auensee

03.03. D Hannover - Capitol

05.03. CH Zurich - Komplex

06.03. D Munich - Tonhalle

07.03. I Milan - Fabrique

08.03. CH Lausanne - Metropole

10.03. HU Budapest - Barba Negra

11.03. AT Vienna - gasometer

12.03. CZ Brno - hala vodova

13.03. PL Warsaw - Progresja

14.03. PL Gdansk - B90

17.03. D Hamburg - Docks

18.03. DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio

20.03. S stockholm - Berns

21.03. N Oslo - Sentrum

01.04. FIN Helsinki - Ice Hall

07.04. P Lisbon - Coliseum

08.04. E Madrid - La Riviera

09.04. E Murcia - Gamma

11.04. E Barcelona - Razzmatazz

12.04. F Toulouse - Bikini

13.04. F Paris - Zenith

14.04. B Brussel - Ancienne Belgique

16.04. UK Nottingham - Rock City *NEW*

17.04. UK Glasgow - O2 Academy

18.04. UK Bristol - O2 Academy

20.04. D Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

21.04. D Ludwigsburg - MHP arena

22.04. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

24.04. LUX Luxembourg - Den Atelier

25.04. NL Amsterdam - AFAS Live

27.04. UK London - Roundhouse

