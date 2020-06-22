Epica and Apocalyptica Share Rescheduled Tour Dates

Epica and Apocalyptica have announced that they been forced to postpone their Epic Apocalypse Tour until the spring of next year due to the pandemic lockdown.
Epica's Simone Simons had this to say, "As we were awaiting our tour with Apocalyptica with great anticipation, we are now forced to have a little bit more patience.
This might not come as a surprise, as you have all seen our colleagues in the music business rescheduling their tours as well. We have decided that it is the best thing to do during these uncertain times. We want to give you the best possible experience and value your health deeply.
"We will be back full force and can't wait to see all your faces again when you hear our new music live for the first time. Everybody stay strong and be patient, your waiting will be worth while." See the rescheduled dates below:
01.03. D Berlin - Columbiahalle
02.03. D Leipzig - Haus Auensee
03.03. D Hannover - Capitol
05.03. CH Zurich - Komplex
06.03. D Munich - Tonhalle
07.03. I Milan - Fabrique
08.03. CH Lausanne - Metropole
10.03. HU Budapest - Barba Negra
11.03. AT Vienna - gasometer
12.03. CZ Brno - hala vodova
13.03. PL Warsaw - Progresja
14.03. PL Gdansk - B90
17.03. D Hamburg - Docks
18.03. DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio
20.03. S stockholm - Berns
21.03. N Oslo - Sentrum
01.04. FIN Helsinki - Ice Hall
07.04. P Lisbon - Coliseum
08.04. E Madrid - La Riviera
09.04. E Murcia - Gamma
11.04. E Barcelona - Razzmatazz
12.04. F Toulouse - Bikini
13.04. F Paris - Zenith
14.04. B Brussel - Ancienne Belgique
16.04. UK Nottingham - Rock City *NEW*
17.04. UK Glasgow - O2 Academy
18.04. UK Bristol - O2 Academy
20.04. D Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria
21.04. D Ludwigsburg - MHP arena
22.04. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
24.04. LUX Luxembourg - Den Atelier
25.04. NL Amsterdam - AFAS Live
27.04. UK London - Roundhouse
28.04. UK Manchester - Academy
