Candlelight Red's Jeremy Edge Recruits Crobot Singer For New Song

Former Candlelight Red guitarist Jeremy Edge has released a new track called "Lies". The song comes from the Jeremy Edge Project's debut album, which is set to be released on August 28th.

The new track features guest vocals from Crobot's Brandon Yeagley and additional guitars by blues guitarist master Josh Smith. Jeremy had this to say about the song, "I wanted to do a heavy, slow blues in the vain of 'Tea for One" by Zeppelin.

"Not exactly like that but a similar vibe to it. I wanted it to have the extended, bar room, blues jam type of feel and capture that on record. This song needed 2 guitars to do that!"

Yeagley and Dark New Day / Virgos Merlot's Brett Hestla each provide the lead vocals to three songs and Jeremy handles the singing on the remaining tracks.

Edge explains, "I always liked what Santana did years ago with using different singers and I love collaboration projects like 'Postmodern Jukebox,' so this was a fun an exciting idea for an album." Stream the first song below:





