Liam Gallagher MTV Unplugged Tops UK Charts

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher's "MTV Unplugged" has debuted atop the UK album charts. According to The Official Charts, the project opens with first week sales of 21,000 - including 10,000 on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2020 so far.
Recorded live at Hull City Hall in August 2019, "MTV Unplugged" also marks the first live album to reach the UK top spot in six years, since George Michael's "Symphonica" in March 2014.
The live record is Gallagher's third UK No. 1, following his 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", and 2019's "Why Me? Why Not." "Nobody told me there'd be days like these, strange days indeed," says Gallagher. "Most peculiar, mama. 3 number 1 albums in 3 years... not bad for an unsophisticated parka monkey. Thanks to everyone who made it happen." Watch a video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
