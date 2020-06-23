Matchbox Twenty Reschedule North American Tour

Matchbox Twenty have announced the dates for their North American summer tour, which is now scheduled to take place next year after the postponement of this year's trek.

The band was set to reunite for their first tour since 2017 this summer but the tour was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown like almost all 2020 tours.

The new dates are scheduled to kick off on July 16th in Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena and will be concluding on October 7th in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets for the original dates will be valid for the 2021 stops and fans who purchased tickets will be receiving an email about refunds if they are unable to attend the new dates. See those below:

Fri., Jul. 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat., Jul. 17 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun., Jul. 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Tues., Jul. 20 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Thurs., Jul. 22 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Fri., Jul. 23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun., Jul. 25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tues., Jul. 27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed., Jul. 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri., Jul. 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat., Jul. 31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun., Aug. 1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tues., Aug. 3 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Wed., Aug. 4 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri., Aug. 6 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat., Aug. 7 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

Sun., Aug. 8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Tues., Aug. 10 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Thurs., Aug. 12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri., Aug. 13 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun., Aug. 15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

Mon., Aug. 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheater *

Wed., Aug. 18 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

Fri., Aug. 20 - Memphis, TN - Live at the Garden

Sat., Aug. 21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sun., Aug. 22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Tues., Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Wed., Aug. 25 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Fri., Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sat., Aug. 28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sun., Aug. 29 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tues., Aug. 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wed., Sept. 1 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

Fri., Sept. 3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat., Sept. 4 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun., Sept. 5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed., Sept. 8 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thurs., Sept. 9 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri., Sept. 10 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino +

Sun., Sept. 12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Tues., Sept. 14 - Nampa (Boise), ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sat., Sept. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Tues., Sept. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Wed., Sept. 22 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Thurs., Sept. 23 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat., Sept. 25 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun., Sept. 26 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Tues., Sept. 28 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

Thurs., Sept. 30 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Sun., Oct. 3 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

Tues., Oct. 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thurs., Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

