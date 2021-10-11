Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite For 'Move' Video

Carlos Santana has released a music video for a track called "Move", his new collaboration with Matchbox Twenty singer/songwriter Rob Thomas and American Authors.

The song comes from Santana's forthcoming album, "Blessing And Miracles", which hits stores this Friday (October 15th). Carlos had this to say about the track, "'Move' came about very much like how 'Smooth' happened.

"It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself - you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that's splendiferous." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'

Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show

Carlos Santana Goes BMG For New Album

Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream

Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour

Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album

Santana In The Studio For 'Abraxas' Anniversary

News > Santana