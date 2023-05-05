Matchbox Twenty Share Performance Video For New Single 'Don't Get Me Wrong'

Cover art

(Atlantic) Matchbox Twenty have released "Don't Get Me Wrong," a second track from their highly anticipated fifth studio album Where The Light Goes (arriving May 26th via Atlantic Records). Produced by Gregg Wattenberg with Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook, the album finds the band surging with energy for another great batch of real, relevant, and relatable songs.

"A lot of times, when people have been together for years, you can have arguments that get really heated and keep you on edge. It's only natural for someone to sometimes think it may be the end. This song was just someone saying, 'I know I get mad sometimes, but I'm not going anywhere'" - Rob Thomas

"Don't Get Me Wrong" follows the album's energetic lead "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)," which marked the band's first new music release in over a decade. Already boasting over 3 million global streams, the single features a vibrant music video directed by Jay Sprogell was just performed live the first time on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and got stripped back for a stunning acoustic rendition.

The band - Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook - will be hitting the road this month for their 50+ date spring/summer "Slow Dream Tour." Produced by Live Nation, the "Slow Dream Tour" will begin on Tuesday, May 16th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and conclude on Sunday, August 6th at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The outing is the band's first since 2017's "A Brief History of Everything" tour which marked the 20th anniversary of their Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You. The "Slow Dream Tour" will feature support from Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson for the first half of the tour and chart-topping singer-songwriter/producer Ben Rector on the second half.

Matchbox Twenty - "Slow Dream Tour"

5/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

5/18 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

5/19 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

5/21 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

5/ 22 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

5/ 24 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center*

5/ 25 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena*

5/27- Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*

5/28 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

5/30 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

5/ 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

6/2 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*#

6/3 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

6/4 - Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

6/ 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

6/8 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

6/9 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center*

6/10 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island*#

6/13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

6/14 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center*

6/ 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

6/17 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark*

6/ 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

6/ 20 - St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

6/ 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*#

6/ 23 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

6/24 - Memphis, TN @ Radians Amphitheatre*

6/ 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^

6/29 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

6/ 30 - Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

7/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^

7/3 - Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena^

7/ 5 - Jacksonville, FL @Daily's Place^

7/7 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

7/ 8 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground^

7/11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

7/ 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

7/14 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

7/15 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

7/16 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

7/18 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

7/19 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center^

7/21 - Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

7/22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

7/23 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

7/26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

7/27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live^

7/29 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

7/30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

8/1 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/ 2 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

8/ 4 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater^

8/ 5 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

8/ 6 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

* Matt Nathanson supporting

^ Ben Rector supporting

~ Hudson Thames supporting

