Matchbox Twenty Share First New Song In Over A Decade

Album art

(Atlantic Records) Matchbox Twenty return today with new single "Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)," marking their first new music release in over a decade. The song arrives alongside the announcement of the band's forthcoming fifth studio album, Where The Light Goes, arriving May 26th via Atlantic Records. Produced by Gregg Wattenberg with Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook, the album finds the band surging with energy for another great batch of real, relevant, and relatable songs.

The band - Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook - will be hitting the road this May for their 50+ date spring/summer tour, now officially named the "Slow Dream Tour."

Produced by Live Nation, the "Slow Dream Tour" will begin on Tuesday, May 16th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and conclude on Sunday, August 6th at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The outing is the band's first since 2017's "A Brief History of Everything" tour which marked the 20th anniversary of their Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

The "Slow Dream Tour" will feature newly announced support from Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson for the first half of the tour and chart-topping singer-songwriter/producer Ben Rector on the second half. In addition to the tour dates currently on sale, Matchbox Twenty is pleased to announce a pair of new concerts: Sunday, May 21st at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA and Saturday, May 27th at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.

Fan club members can purchase tickets for these newly added shows beginning Tuesday, March 21st at 10am local time, with general on sale starting Friday, March 24 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Matchbox Twenty - "Slow Dream Tour"

5/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

5/18 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

5/19 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

5/21 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

5/ 22 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

5/ 24 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center*

5/ 25 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena*

5/27- Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*

5/28 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

5/30 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

5/ 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

6/2 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*#

6/3 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

6/4 - Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

6/ 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

6/8 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

6/9 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center*

6/10 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island*#

6/13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

6/14 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center*

6/ 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

6/17 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark*

6/ 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

6/ 20 - St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

6/ 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*#

6/ 23 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

6/ 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^

6/29 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

6/ 30 - Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

7/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^

7/3 - Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena^

7/ 5 - Jacksonville, FL @Daily's Place^

7/7 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

7/ 8 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground^

7/11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

7/ 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

7/14 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

7/15 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

7/16 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

7/18 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

7/19 - Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center^

7/21 - Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

7/22 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

7/23 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

7/26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

7/27 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live^

7/29 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

7/30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

8/1 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/ 2 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

8/ 4 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater^

8/ 5 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

8/ 6 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

* Matt Nathanson supporting

^ Ben Rector supporting

~ Hudson Thames supporting

