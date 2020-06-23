Suicide Silence Announce More Virtual World Tour Dates

Suicide Silence have announced the second wave of Virtual World Tour dates that will include events in 14 countries and 5 continents next month.

The band had this to say, The time has come! We've teamed up with Nuclear Blast & BandsInTown on this tour & we'll be streaming 39 shows throughout the month of July with tickets for the first batch now on sale!

"While each show will revolve around a specific city, we've decided to open up the tickets statewide in the US & to entire countries when it comes to foreign markets.

"Be sure to get involved on social media by requesting specific songs in your market & requesting markets you'd like us to add in the future. These live streams will be full-on Suicide Silence fan experiences that will never been be re-streamed or shown ever again. Come join the party!" Watch the trailer and see the new dates below:

NEW DATES:

SUNDAY, July 12, 2020

Tokyo, JP (1pm JST)

Buenos Aires, AR (6pm GMT-3)

Philadelphia, PA (8pm EDT)

TUESDAY, July 14, 2020

Dallas, TX (7pm CDT)

WEDNESDAY, July 15, 2020

Sydney, AU (2pm AEST)

Orlando, FL (7pm EDT)

Edmonton, AB (8pm MDT)

FRIDAY, July 17, 2020

Des Moines, IA (7pm CDT)

SATURDAY, July 18, 2020

Bangalore, IN (11am IST)

Columbus, OH (7pm EDT)

Albuquerque, NM (8pm MDT)

SUNDAY, July 20, 2020

Montreal, QC (7pm EDT)

Denver, CO (8pm MDT)

MONDAY, July 21, 2020

Lawrence, KS (7pm CDT)

Portland, OR (8pm PDT)

Stay tuned for the announcement of new dates





