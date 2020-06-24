Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee says that he credits Ozzy Osbourne for helping give him band their big break when he took them on a major tour in 1984.
Ozzy tapped Motley Crue as the support act on his Bark At The Moon Tour in 1984, where the up and coming band was promoting their sophomore album "Shout At The Devil".
Tommy Lee says that the exposure Ozzy gave Motley a big boost by having them on the tour. Lee told Apple Music, "He gave us an opportunity to play in front or 15,000 people in arenas every single night and that just translated into... the band just blew up after that.
"If it wasn't for Ozzy giving us that opportunity to play in front of that many eyeballs every night, we may not be sitting here right now having this conversation. That's how crazy it is."
