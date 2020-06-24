Seether Release New Video And Announce Album

Seether have released a music video for their new single "Dangerous". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum."

The title translates to "If You Want Peace, Prepare For War," and the album is set to be released on August 28th. It is the follow up to their album "Poison The Parish".

Frontman Shaun Morgan had this to say, "These songs are carefully crafted to nestle in your ears like a tiny velvet rabbit clutching a switch-blade.

"This whole album is kind of me going through that process. I'm exposing myself to a degree I'm not normally comfortable with. But I think it's OK. I'm proud to be a little bit more vulnerable on this album." Watch the video below:





