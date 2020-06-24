Seether have released a music video for their new single "Dangerous". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum."
The title translates to "If You Want Peace, Prepare For War," and the album is set to be released on August 28th. It is the follow up to their album "Poison The Parish".
Frontman Shaun Morgan had this to say, "These songs are carefully crafted to nestle in your ears like a tiny velvet rabbit clutching a switch-blade.
"This whole album is kind of me going through that process. I'm exposing myself to a degree I'm not normally comfortable with. But I think it's OK. I'm proud to be a little bit more vulnerable on this album." Watch the video below:
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)
Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee- Metallica Felt Confident Going Into Black Album- Seether Release New Video And Announce Album- more
Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart
Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee
Metallica Felt Confident Going Into Black Album
Seether Release New Video And Announce Album
Chester Bennington's Early Years Subject Of Roundtable With Korn, Helmet Stars
Queen Honored With Royal Mail Stamp Series
Rush's Geddy Lee Shares Rare 1960s Live Photo
Poison's Bret Michaels Shares His Biggest Regrets
The Cult's Billy Duffy Joining Mike Peters For The Big Night In