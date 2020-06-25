Dream Evil Announce Free Online Live Stream

Dream Evil have announced that they will be hosting a special multi-cam live-stream on their Facebook page this Saturday, June 27th at 8PM CET/2PM ET.
The stream event will be taking place live at the Studio Fredman (In Flames, Arch Enemy, HammerFall) facilities in Gothenburg, Sweden and will be helmed by their longtime visual partner and video director Patric Ullaeus.
The performance will also mark the introduction of the band's new member, drummer Seren Fardvik (also in Pagandom), a.k.a. "Sir N". Fans can catch the free event here.
