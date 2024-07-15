Dream Evil Reveal 'Fight In The Night' Video

(C Squared Music) Swedish powerhouse Heavy Metal group Dream Evil have now launched the newest, third single "Fight In The Night" off their upcoming seventh studio album effort, aptly entitled Metal Gods, to be released via longtime label Century Media Records worldwide on July 26th, 2024.

They had this to say, "We had a blast writing 'Fight In The Night' all together in the studio as well as coming up with the lyrics together while the riff ideas came flying from here and there. Making the video for this song with Patric Ullaeus was a non-stop laughing experience. Check it out!".

Once again featuring recording/mixing duties by DREAM EVIL guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his legendary Studio Fredman (In Flames, At The Gates, HammerFall, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, etc.), Metal Gods features cover artwork by Seth Siro Anton (Paradise Lost, Exodus, Rotting Christ, etc.) and includes 10 new songs of pure steel, introducing their newest line-up addition in drummer Sören Fardvik and also featuring guest lead guitar appearances by Jonathan Thorpenberg (The Unguided), Tommy Johansson (ex Sabaton) and Chris Amott (ex Arch Enemy / Dark Tranquillity).

Metal Gods will be made available as Standard Jewelcase CD, 180gr. LP (Either as black vinyl or as transparent sun yellow vinyl, limited to 300x copies) or as Digital Album with the following tracklisting:

DREAM EVIL - Metal Gods (41:26)

1. Metal Gods (03:30)

2. Chosen Force (05:07)

3. The Tyrant Dies At Dawn (03:54)

4. Lightning Strikes (04:22)

5. Fight In The Night (03:47)

6. Masters Of Arms (03:34)

7. Born In Hell (03:51)

8. Insane (04:28)

9. Night Stalker (04:37)

10. Y.A.N.A. (04:09)

Related Stories

Dream Evil Deliver 'Chose Force' Video

Dream Evil Return With 'Metal Gods'

Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video

Dream Evil Announce Free Online Live Stream

More Dream Evil News