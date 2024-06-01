.

Dream Evil Return With 'Metal Gods'

06-01-2024
Dream Evil Return With 'Metal Gods'

Dream Evil have released a music video for their new single "Metal Gods", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be released on July 26th and marks their first new album in seven years.

The band had this to say, "Dream Evil are finally back! It has been seven years since we released our latest album SIX, so we are stoked to return with a vengeance now!

"The wait should not be in vain for anybody, as we are extremely happy with the outcome of all tracks on Metal Gods. It's a loud and clear statement for Dream Evil and a respectful nod to our influences as well as to the traditional melodic Heavy Metal movement in general. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we do!?"

They said of the title track and video, "It's all about our Heavy Metal heroes in the past and present, a tribute to the Metal Gods who created and perfected the genre Heavy Metal. It's always a blast to work with Patric Ullaeus and to watch the magic he creates...Play LOUD and enjoy!"

Related Stories
Dream Evil Return With 'Metal Gods'

Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video

Dream Evil Announce Free Online Live Stream

News > Dream Evil

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2'- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour- AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album- more

Day In Country

Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher- Brett Young Unplugs For 'Across The Sheets (Barefoot Edition)'- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'

On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis

Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert

Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food

Latest News

AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Volume 2'

Bad Omens Stream 'Concrete Jungle [The OST]'

Dream Evil Return With 'Metal Gods'

Flotsam And Jetsam Go 'Primal' With New Video

Cactus Recruits Joe Bonamassa & Billy Sheehan For 'Parchman Farm'

Howard Jones Announces 'Live From The O2'

Buffalo Tom Deliver New Album 'Jump Rope'