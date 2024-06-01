Dream Evil Return With 'Metal Gods'

Dream Evil have released a music video for their new single "Metal Gods", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be released on July 26th and marks their first new album in seven years.

The band had this to say, "Dream Evil are finally back! It has been seven years since we released our latest album SIX, so we are stoked to return with a vengeance now!

"The wait should not be in vain for anybody, as we are extremely happy with the outcome of all tracks on Metal Gods. It's a loud and clear statement for Dream Evil and a respectful nod to our influences as well as to the traditional melodic Heavy Metal movement in general. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we do!?"

They said of the title track and video, "It's all about our Heavy Metal heroes in the past and present, a tribute to the Metal Gods who created and perfected the genre Heavy Metal. It's always a blast to work with Patric Ullaeus and to watch the magic he creates...Play LOUD and enjoy!"

