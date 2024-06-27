(C Squared) DREAM EVIL have now launched the second single "Chosen Force" off their upcoming seventh studio album effort, entitled Metal Gods, to be released via longtime label Century Media Records worldwide on July 26th, 2024.
The band had this to say, "The fourth song in the "tetralogy" of songs in the same manner. First it was "The Chosen Ones", then "Chosen Twice", after that "The Unchosen One" and now as the fourth song it's time for the "Chosen Force". Truly Epic Metal!"
They said of the new album "DREAM EVIL are finally back! It has been seven years since we released our latest album SIX, so we are stoked to return with a vengeance now! The wait should not be in vain for anybody, as we are extremely happy with the outcome of all tracks on Metal Gods. It's a loud and clear statement for DREAM EVIL and a respectful nod to our influences as well as to the traditional melodic Heavy Metal movement in general. We hope you will enjoy it as much as we do!?" Watch the Patric Ullaeus directed video below:
Dream Evil Return With 'Metal Gods'
Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video
Dream Evil Announce Free Online Live Stream
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster- Militarie Gun shares new song for WWE 2K24 curated by Post Malone- more
Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced- Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency- more
Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'- Bailey Zimmerman Releasing Summer Anthem 'New To Country'- more
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Militarie Gun Shares New Song For WWE 2K24 Curated By Post Malone
John Lennon's Mind Games Ultimate Collection Previewed With New Video
Cage The Elephant Share 'Out Loud' Video
D.R.U.G.S. Reveal 'Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)' And Announce Album
Dream Evil Deliver 'Chose Force' Video
Elliott Smith Heaven Adores You Coming To Select Movie Theaters
Yours Truly Go California Sober With New Single
ProgStock Festival 2024 Announced