Pearl Jam Share 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' All In WA Performance

Keavin Wiggins | 06-25-2020

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam have released a video stream of their debut live performance of their song "Dance of the Clairvoyants" from the All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief event.

The special isolation video performance that was part of the streaming event marked the first time that the band has performed the single from their latest album, "Gigaton," live.

The All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief was broadcast live in Washington state and is now available on Amazon Prime. Apart from Pearl Jam the show also included Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Ben Gibbard, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Mary Lambert, Allen Stone, actor Joel McHale, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson, and more. Watch Pearl Jam's performance below:


