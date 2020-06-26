Sick Of It All Release Fan Fueled 'Bull's Anthem' Video

Sick Of It All have released a new music video for their "Bull's Anthem". The band created the new visual by enlisting the help of their fans and some of their friends.

They had this to say, "Getting all our fans and friends involved in the making of this video for 'Bull's Anthem' was an absolute blast. We had so much fun going through all the submissions, piecing it together, and being able to bring some much needed laughter into all of our lives during these crazy times.

"It's amazing to see so many people united via our music, from all over the world, and joining us in spreading a good responsible message. We want to thank Tim from Rise Against, Chuck from Hot Water Music and the hundreds of participants, for making this happen, and we want to thank you for watching and sharing this video." Watch the video below:





