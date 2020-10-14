Sick Of It All Share 'Paper Tiger' Quarantine Session Video

Sick Of It All have returned with the third installment of their ongoing quarantine sessions video series. This time around the band performs the song "Paper Tiger".

Drummer Armand Majidi had this to say, "Going back to a much-overlooked 2003 album which has a type of cult appeal to a lot of our fans, we resurrect 'Paper Tiger' for the third release in our series of Quarantine Jams.

"We're convinced it'll remind you that it's a caustic punk anthem about all the phonies who only flirt with this music just for fashion. We're not letting this go - we're calling em out." Watch the session below:

