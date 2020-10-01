Sick Of It All Share 'The Bland Within' Quarantine Jam Video

Sick Of It All have shared the second installment of their quarantine sessions video series, this time the band performed the track "The Bland Within".

Frontman Lou Koller had this to say, "Here's the second video from our quarantine jams! Off of the excellent album with an ugly cover, here the track 'The Bland Within'.

"This track would the whole place jumping crack in the early 2000s it was hard not having room to groove when we recorded here! One of our favorites off that album!"

The band kicked off their quarantine sessions series on September 15th with a jam of "Alone". Watch the new video below:

Related Stories

Sick Of It All Share First Video From New Quarantine Sessions Series

Sick Of It All Release Fan Fueled 'Bull's Anthem' Video

Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness

Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'





More Sick Of It All News



