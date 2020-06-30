Blue Oyster Cult Announce Special 45th Anniversary Live Release

Rock icons Blue Oyster Cult have announced that they will be releasing another special live release from their archives in various formats on August 7th.
The new title "45th Anniversary - Live In London" will be released on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and 2xLP and the band have released a video of the performance of "Stairway To The Stars".
Live in London was captured at the Stone Free Festival at the O2 Indigo and a celebration of the 45th anniversary of their debut album with a performance of their entire record. Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:
CD / DVD / BR:
1. Transmaniacon MC
2. I'm On The Lamb, But I Ain't No Sheep
3. Then Came The Last Days Of May
4. Stairway To The Stars
5. Before The Kiss, A Redcap
6. Screams
7. She's As Beautiful As A Foot
8. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
9. Workshop Of The Telescopes
10. Redeemed
11. Buck's Boogie
12. Godzilla
13. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
14. Tattoo Vampire
15. Hot Rails To Hell
DVD and Blu-ray includes Behind-The-Scenes Bonus Video Footage
