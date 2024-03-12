Blue Oyster Cult Reveal 'Don't Come Running To Me' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Legendary rockers Blue Oyster Cult share the second single from their upcoming release, 'Ghost Stories,' out April 12th on Frontiers Music Srl. The track, entitled "Don't Come Running To Me," is accompanied by a new music video.

After the resounding success of their 50th Anniversary celebration, 'Ghost Stories' sees the band eagerly gearing up for an exciting new chapter in their storied career. This highly anticipated album marks a fitting finale to the recording legacy of one of rock's most iconic fixtures from the past 50 years.

In partnership with Frontiers Music Srl, 'Ghost Stories' will captivate fans with a collection of reimagined and completed songs that span from 1978-2016. These musical treasures, long considered the 'lost gems' by BLUE OYSTER CULT enthusiasts, were originally recorded between 1978 and 1983, except for one track from 2016, "If I Fell." Also included is the only known recorded performance of their concert classic "Kick Out the Jams" (MC5 cover). Some of the material is from workshopping albums, some from performance rehearsals, and all were recorded once in the hopes that someday they'd see the light of day.

As Blue Oyster Cult embraces its 'classic rock' phenomenon status, the anticipation for this album is reaching a crescendo. Fans are eager to experience the culmination of the band's artistic vision and witness the completion of songs that have become part of their folklore. The band will also add some of the songs in their up-and-coming 2024 shows.

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Blue Oyster Cult continues to be a formidable force in the classic rock scene. The exciting partnership with Frontiers Music Srl and the visionary leadership of Serafino Perugino add an extra layer of anticipation to the release of 'Ghost Stories.' As the band bids farewell to their recording career, they do so with a flourish, offering fans a musical odyssey that is sure to leave a lasting imprint on rock history. Truly, a remarkable journey.

Related Stories

Blue Oyster Cult Announce New Album 'Ghost Stories'

Albert Bouchard Announces Imaginos Graphic Novel Trilogy

Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' Album

Blue Oyster Cult's Albert Bouchard Announces Final Installment Of The Imaginos Trilogy

News > Blue Oyster Cult