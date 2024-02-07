Blue Oyster Cult Announce New Album 'Ghost Stories'

(Freeman) After the resounding success of their 50th Anniversary celebration, Blue Oyster Cult is eagerly gearing up for an exciting new chapter in their storied career with the upcoming release of 'Ghost Stories.' This highly anticipated album marks a fitting finale to the recording legacy of one of rock's most iconic fixtures from the past 50 years.

In a thrilling partnership with Frontiers Music Srl, Blue Oyster Cult is set to captivate fans with a collection of reimagined and completed songs that span from 1978-2016. These musical treasures, long considered the 'lost gems' by Blue Oyster Cult enthusiasts, were originally recorded between 1978 and 1983, except for one track from 2016, "If I Fell." Also included is the only known recorded performance of their concert classic "Kick Out the Jams" (MC5 cover). Some of the material is from workshopping albums, some from performance rehearsals, and all were recorded once in the hopes that someday they'd see the light of day.

George Geranios, the band's original audio engineer and an integral part of the band's golden years produced the tracks along with BOC and all were originally recorded on reel-to-reel analog tape. He transferred them to digital audio which is when modern AI and magical musical talents meet and the collection of vintage multi-track recordings was de-mixed, re-mixed, and produced by Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano to become 'Ghost Stories.' The two explain the album's amazing process below.

Work in the studio for the album was completed by Richie Castellano along with remaining original members Eric Bloom and Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and both Albert Bouchard and Rick Downey appear on drums with additional overdubs recorded by Joe Bouchard. All these original lineup members appearing on 'Ghost Stories,' create a musical journey that traverses decades and promises easter eggs for days.

