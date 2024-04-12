Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Cherry' Lyric Video To Celebrate 'Ghost Stories' Release

(Freeman Promotions) Legendary rockers Blue Oyster Cult share a fresh single to celebrate the release of their new album, 'Ghost Stories,' out now on Frontiers Music Srl. The track, entitled "Cherry," is accompanied by a lyric video.

After the resounding success of their 50th Anniversary celebration, 'Ghost Stories' sees the band eagerly gearing up for an exciting new chapter in their storied career.

In partnership with Frontiers Music Srl, 'Ghost Stories' will captivate fans with a collection of reimagined and completed songs that span from 1978-2016. These musical treasures, long considered the 'lost gems' by Blue Oyster Cult enthusiasts, were originally recorded between 1978 and 1983, except for one track from 2016, "If I Fell."

Also included is the only known recorded performance of their concert classic "Kick Out the Jams" (MC5 cover). Some of the material is from workshopping albums, some from performance rehearsals, and all were recorded once in the hopes that someday they'd see the light of day.

Work in the studio for the album was completed by Richie Castellano along with remaining original members Eric Bloom and Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and both Albert Bouchard and Rick Downey appear on drums with additional overdubs recorded by Joe Bouchard. All these original lineup members appearing on 'Ghost Stories,' create a musical journey that traverses decades and promises easter eggs for days.

George Geranios, the band's original audio engineer and an integral part of the band's golden years produced the tracks along with BÖC and all were originally recorded on reel-to-reel analog tape. He transferred them to digital audio which is when modern AI and magical musical talents meet and the collection of vintage multi-track recordings was de-mixed, re-mixed, and produced by Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano to become 'Ghost Stories.'

