Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor was injured on his way to the stage during the final stop of the European leg of their Knotfest Roadshow in Helsinki last week.

An oxygen tank apparently fell on Corey's foot as he made his way to the stage for the show last Monday (February 24th). Despite the pain, Taylor continued on with the show, according to Loudwire.

He told the audience, "There's no way that we're not f***ing playing this f***ing show, I'm just letting you know. I may have to hobble around, and just fight through it. But I'm gonna give you everything I've got god damn it."

The band then launched into "Nero Forte". Watch some fan filmed footage here.





