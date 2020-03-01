.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

K. Wiggins | 03-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

SlipknotAlbum cover art

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor was injured on his way to the stage during the final stop of the European leg of their Knotfest Roadshow in Helsinki last week.

An oxygen tank apparently fell on Corey's foot as he made his way to the stage for the show last Monday (February 24th). Despite the pain, Taylor continued on with the show, according to Loudwire.

He told the audience, "There's no way that we're not f***ing playing this f***ing show, I'm just letting you know. I may have to hobble around, and just fight through it. But I'm gonna give you everything I've got god damn it."

The band then launched into "Nero Forte". Watch some fan filmed footage here.


Related Stories


Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

Slipknot's Jim Root Signature Fender Guitar Coming

Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material

Slipknot, Staind, FFDP Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Slipknot Release Short Film 'Pollution'

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing 2019 In Review

Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show 2019 In Review

More Slipknot News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury- Ozzy Osbourne Hits Solo Career High With 'Ordinary Man'- Dimebag Planned To Reunite Pantera Prior To His Death- Led Zeppelin Feud- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Ozzy Osbourne Hits Solo Career High With 'Ordinary Man'

Dimebag Planned To Reunite Pantera Prior To His Death

Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson

The Used Cancel Tour Dates Due To Big Opportunity

Throwing Muses Streaming New Song 'Dark Blue'

The New Regime Kicking Off Tour With Silversun Pickups

Pattern-Seeking Animals Announce New Album 'Prehensile Tales'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.