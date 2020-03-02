The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases New Video

Single cover art courtesy Speakeasy Single cover art courtesy Speakeasy

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato is giving fans a taste of his forthcoming debut solo album with the release of a music video for the track "Fire For Water".

The song is the lead single from Puciato's very first solo record, which will be entitled "Child Soldier: Creator of God" and is expected to be released this summer.

Greg had this to say about the album and the first track, "I started writing in May or so of 2019, for what I thought would be the next Black Queen album, except that's not at all what came out.

"So, just like with everything else that's been born from necessity, it felt like the right time to create a home for anything that I do that didn't fit neatly under any other existing roof. The misfits needed a place to go.

"This particular song came out really quickly. I guess it's me reclaiming and owning the abrasive part of me. This whole album is, in a way, a very extreme statement of ownership." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Announces New Release

More Greg Puciato News



