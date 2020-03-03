Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Bush are streaming their new single "Flowers On A Grave" and have announced that they will be hitting the road with Breaking Benjamin, Theory Of A Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks this summer.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Kingdom," which they will be releasing in May. Gavin Rossdale had this to say, "We are really proud of The Kingdom.

"It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle - old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."

They will be promoting the album this summer when they hit the road with Breaking Benjamin. The trek is set to kick off on July 15th in Bristow, VA at the Jiffy Lube Live.

Listen to the new song and see the tour dates below:

July 15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 18 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

July 24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 26 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

July 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

July 29 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 4 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 6 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 11 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

August 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 29 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Amphitheater

August 31 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

September 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

September 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

September 6 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 8 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Date TBA - St. Louis, MO

