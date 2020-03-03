.

Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Michael Angulia | 03-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

BushPhoto courtesy Donovan PR

Bush are streaming their new single "Flowers On A Grave" and have announced that they will be hitting the road with Breaking Benjamin, Theory Of A Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks this summer.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Kingdom," which they will be releasing in May. Gavin Rossdale had this to say, "We are really proud of The Kingdom.

"It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle - old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."

They will be promoting the album this summer when they hit the road with Breaking Benjamin. The trek is set to kick off on July 15th in Bristow, VA at the Jiffy Lube Live.

Listen to the new song and see the tour dates below:

July 15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 18 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
July 24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 26 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
July 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center
July 29 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
July 30 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 1 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 4 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 6 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
August 11 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 24 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
August 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 29 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Amphitheater
August 31 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
September 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
September 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
September 6 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 8 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Date TBA - St. Louis, MO

<


Related Stories


Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Live And Bush Expand North American Tour

Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Bush's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Bush Set To Rock Late Night TV On Conan This Week

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

More Bush News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band- Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival- Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin- more


Reviews
Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

advertisement


Latest News
Robert Plant Announces U.S. Tour With New Band

Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival

Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Evanescence Taking Risks With New Music

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent Tour

Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Here And Now'

Pop Evil Announce North American Tour

Extreme Finishing First New Album In Over A Decade



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.