Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin
Bush are streaming their new single "Flowers On A Grave" and have announced that they will be hitting the road with Breaking Benjamin, Theory Of A Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks this summer.
The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Kingdom," which they will be releasing in May. Gavin Rossdale had this to say, "We are really proud of The Kingdom.
"It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle - old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."
They will be promoting the album this summer when they hit the road with Breaking Benjamin. The trek is set to kick off on July 15th in Bristow, VA at the Jiffy Lube Live.
Listen to the new song and see the tour dates below:
July 15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 18 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
July 24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 26 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
July 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center
July 29 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
July 30 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 1 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 4 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 6 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
August 11 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 24 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
August 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 29 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Amphitheater
August 31 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
September 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
September 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
September 6 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 8 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Date TBA - St. Louis, MO
Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin
Live And Bush Expand North American Tour
Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour
Bush's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
Bush Set To Rock Late Night TV On Conan This Week
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour