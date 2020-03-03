Evanescence Taking Risks With New Music

Evanescence surprised fans recently with the release of their cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain" and frontwoman Amy Lee says that more new music is on the way.

Amy says that the band is currently working on four new track and reveals that are taking some risks with the material while staying true to the band's sound.

She shared the details during a chat with Loudwire Nights. She said they are recording the new songs with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who was behind the board for their self-titled album.

Lee said, "We're working on four songs right now. Originally, we were gonna go in there and just do two. I just wanna kind of do a few songs at a time, keep writing, go in and do a few more, release 'em one by one.

"But once we opened the can of worms, it kept growing. 'Oh, we can't do this one and not do this one. We have to do four.' So, it's four. So we're working double hard to get it all done with the time that we have. But it's going really great."

She also discussed the musical direction of the new tracks. "It's a combination of a lot of things. It's definitely one hundred percent us, but it's also taking risks. And I think it's meaningful, it's deeply meaningful. But at the same time, a lot of it has attitude.

"I don't know if I can explain that super well, but some of our music is like that. If you can listen back and think about, especially some of the later music, like 'What You Want' or 'Call Me When You're Sober', there's a track or two in there that is the next step from that in its feeling, I would say." Check out the interview below:

