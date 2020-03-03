Pop Evil Announce North American Tour
Pop Evil have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North America headline tour that will feature support from Joyous Wolf, Brkn Love, JunkBunny, Like Machines, and Stuck on Planet Earth on select dates
The Versatile Tour will be launched on May 8th in Toronto, On at the Velvet Underground and will be wrapping up on June 27th in Detroit, Mi at St Andrew's Hall.
Vocalist Leigh Kakaty had this to say, "We are so ready to get back on tour to see all our diehard fans across North America. We're also very excited to debut and play some new material!
"The Versatile Tour will showcase some young up-and-coming rock bands; it will be one helluva rock show." See the dates below:
May 08, Toronto, On - Velvet Underground
May 09, Ottawa, On - Bronson Centre
May 10, Kingston, On - Ale House
May 12, Quebec City, Qc - L'anti Bar & Spectacles
May 14, Portland, Me - Aura
May 15, Baltimore, Md - Sound Stage
May 16, Atlantic City, Nj - Anchor Rock Club
May 17, Columbus, Oh - Sonic Temple
May 19, Asheville, Nc - The Orange Peel
May 20, Atlanta, Ga - Buckhead Theater
May 22, Charlotte, Nc - The Underground
May 23, Orlando, Fl - House Of Blues
May 24, Tampa, Fl - The Orpheum
May 27, Nashville, Tn - Brooklyn Bowl
May 28, New Orleans, La - House Of Blues
May 29, Houston, Tx - Warehouse Live (Big Room)
May 30, Dallas, Tx - Gas Monkey Live!
Jun 01, Grand Junction, Co - Mesa Theater
Jun 02, Salt Lake City, Ut - The Depot
Jun 03, Boise, Id - Knitting Factory Concert House
Jun 04, Seattle, Wa - The Showbox
Jun 06, Spokane, Wa - Knitting Factory Concert House
Jun 07, Kamloops, Bc - Cactus Jack's Nightclub
Jun 09, Calgary, Ab - The Gateway
Jun 10, Grand Prarie, Ab - Better Than Fred's
Jun 12, Regina, Sk - The Exchange
Jun 13, Minot, Nd - The Original
Jun 15, Des Moines, Ia - Wooly's
Jun 17, Denver, Co - Summit Theater
Jun 18, Kansas City, Mo - The Truman
Jun 19, Evansville, In - Kc's Marina Point
Jun 20, Madison, Wi - The Sylvee
Jun 21, Minneapolis, Mn - Varsity Theater
Jun 24, Oklahoma City, Ok - Diamond Ballroom
Jun 25, Lincoln, Ne - Bourbon Theater
Jun 26, Chicago, Il - Bottom Lounge
Jun 27, Detroit, Mi - St Andrew's Hall
