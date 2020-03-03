Pop Evil Announce North American Tour

Tour poster courtesy eOne Tour poster courtesy eOne

Pop Evil have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North America headline tour that will feature support from Joyous Wolf, Brkn Love, JunkBunny, Like Machines, and Stuck on Planet Earth on select dates

The Versatile Tour will be launched on May 8th in Toronto, On at the Velvet Underground and will be wrapping up on June 27th in Detroit, Mi at St Andrew's Hall.

Vocalist Leigh Kakaty had this to say, "We are so ready to get back on tour to see all our diehard fans across North America. We're also very excited to debut and play some new material!

"The Versatile Tour will showcase some young up-and-coming rock bands; it will be one helluva rock show." See the dates below:

May 08, Toronto, On - Velvet Underground

May 09, Ottawa, On - Bronson Centre

May 10, Kingston, On - Ale House

May 12, Quebec City, Qc - L'anti Bar & Spectacles

May 14, Portland, Me - Aura

May 15, Baltimore, Md - Sound Stage

May 16, Atlantic City, Nj - Anchor Rock Club

May 17, Columbus, Oh - Sonic Temple

May 19, Asheville, Nc - The Orange Peel

May 20, Atlanta, Ga - Buckhead Theater

May 22, Charlotte, Nc - The Underground

May 23, Orlando, Fl - House Of Blues

May 24, Tampa, Fl - The Orpheum

May 27, Nashville, Tn - Brooklyn Bowl

May 28, New Orleans, La - House Of Blues

May 29, Houston, Tx - Warehouse Live (Big Room)

May 30, Dallas, Tx - Gas Monkey Live!

Jun 01, Grand Junction, Co - Mesa Theater

Jun 02, Salt Lake City, Ut - The Depot

Jun 03, Boise, Id - Knitting Factory Concert House

Jun 04, Seattle, Wa - The Showbox

Jun 06, Spokane, Wa - Knitting Factory Concert House

Jun 07, Kamloops, Bc - Cactus Jack's Nightclub

Jun 09, Calgary, Ab - The Gateway

Jun 10, Grand Prarie, Ab - Better Than Fred's

Jun 12, Regina, Sk - The Exchange

Jun 13, Minot, Nd - The Original

Jun 15, Des Moines, Ia - Wooly's

Jun 17, Denver, Co - Summit Theater

Jun 18, Kansas City, Mo - The Truman

Jun 19, Evansville, In - Kc's Marina Point

Jun 20, Madison, Wi - The Sylvee

Jun 21, Minneapolis, Mn - Varsity Theater

Jun 24, Oklahoma City, Ok - Diamond Ballroom

Jun 25, Lincoln, Ne - Bourbon Theater

Jun 26, Chicago, Il - Bottom Lounge

Jun 27, Detroit, Mi - St Andrew's Hall





Related Stories

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video

Pop Evil Release 'A Crime To Remember' Video

More Pop Evil News



