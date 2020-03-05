Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus

Slipknot have joined the growing lists of bands that have been forced to postpone live dates in Asia due to the threat posed by the current coronavirus outbreak.

The band announced that they has pushed back their Knotfest Japan, a live dates in Manila, Philippines and appearances as the Singapore Rockfest and Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta.

They broke the news to fans with the following social media update, "In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan.

"While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made.

"Slipknot and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon. And at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible." See the postponed dates below:

March 20 - Tokyo, Japan - Knotfest Japan

March 21 - Tokyo, Japan - Knotfest Japan

March 24 - Singapore - Singapore Rockfest

March 27 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Hammersonic Festival

