Trivium and Whitesnake Postpone Tours Over Coronavirus

K. Wiggins | 03-05-2020

Trivium

Trivium and Whitesnake have both announced that they have postponed upcoming live dates in Asia due to concerns over the corona virus outbreak in the region.

Whitesnake said, "We regret to announce that Whitesnake's Japan Tour which had been scheduled for March has been unavoidably postponed due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus.

"Currently, we are working on rescheduling the dates. Your purchased tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Please ensure you keep your tickets safe. For those customers who wish to receive a refund, we will announce details of the refund process once we announce the rescheduled dates.

"We deeply apologize to all parties concerned especially those customers who bought tickets and have been looking forward to the WHITESNAKE shows."

Trivium had this to say, "Due to circumstances outside of our control we have been forced to postpone all of our tour dates in march in Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. We also will not be making a scheduled press stop in Europe at this time. We hope to re-schedule these dates very soon. Thanks, and stay safe."


