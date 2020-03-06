.

Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set

K. Wiggins | 03-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clutch

Clutch have announced that they will be releasing a special limited edition box set called "The Obelisk" for this year's Record Store Day on April 18th.

The set will be limited to 1000 units and will include all of the acclaimed band's Weathermaker Music vinyl releases along with a turntable mat and a square, artist signed lithograph.

There will be three 12" vinyl and three 12" picture discs: Full Fathom Five (2xLP), Live At The Googolplex (Picture Disc), Jam Room (Picture Disc). Pitchfork & Lost Needles (Picture Disc), La Curandera, Strange Cousins From The West (2xLP),Blast Tyrant (2xLP), Robot Hive/Exodus (2xLP), From Beale Street To Oblivion (2xLP) Earth Rocker, Psychic Warfare, and Book Of bad Decisions (2xLP).


Related Stories


Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Clutch Release New Version Of 'Spacegrass'

Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour

Clutch To Play Different Sets At Each ChutchMas Show

Clutch Release Video For Cover Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'

Volbeat Recruit Clutch's Neil Fallon For 'Die To Live' Video

Clutch and Gwar Manager Jack Flanagan Dies

Clutch Announce This Year's Winter Holiday Tour

Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies

Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song

More Clutch News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Fan That Attended Tool Concert Infected With Coronavirus- Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Cinema Premiere Event- Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus- more


Reviews
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

advertisement


Latest News
Fan That Attended Tool Concert Infected With Coronavirus

Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Cinema Premiere Event

Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Streams 2019 Performance Of Classic

Josey Scott Not Reuniting With Saliva For Nu-Metal Revival Tour

Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Kotzen All For Fronting Soundgarden On Comeback Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert Postpone Concert Due To Coronavirus



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.