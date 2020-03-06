Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Clutch have announced that they will be releasing a special limited edition box set called "The Obelisk" for this year's Record Store Day on April 18th.

The set will be limited to 1000 units and will include all of the acclaimed band's Weathermaker Music vinyl releases along with a turntable mat and a square, artist signed lithograph.

There will be three 12" vinyl and three 12" picture discs: Full Fathom Five (2xLP), Live At The Googolplex (Picture Disc), Jam Room (Picture Disc). Pitchfork & Lost Needles (Picture Disc), La Curandera, Strange Cousins From The West (2xLP),Blast Tyrant (2xLP), Robot Hive/Exodus (2xLP), From Beale Street To Oblivion (2xLP) Earth Rocker, Psychic Warfare, and Book Of bad Decisions (2xLP).





