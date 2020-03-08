Evanescence Releasing New Music One Song At A Time

Synthesis Live cover art courtesy Kayos Synthesis Live cover art courtesy Kayos

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee recently confirmed that the band is working on new music and she says that they are planning to release the material one song at a time.

Lee spoke with Loudwire Nights about the new music and when asked when fans can expect it to be released, she responded, "Well, it's gonna be a song at a time, like I said, so it's not like we're gonna drop a 12-song record all of a sudden at any point.I do wanna have our first new song out by the time we go on our April tour, because I wanna be playing it then. That's the best I can give you.

"I wanna do one at a time for a couple of reasons. One, it's just fun for us to do it that way. But I kind of wanna give each one its own moment. And that's the way I digest music anyway, usually a piece at a time. And I don't think that's that weird; I think a lot of people are that way.

"So I think it would be really fun for us all to be able to kind of go on a journey together simultaneously as people that follow this band or like this band. We'll probably do that for, like, five or six songs and then drop the rest of it together in the end." Watch the full interview below:





