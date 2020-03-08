Suicide Silence Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Photo courtesy Nuclear Blast Photo courtesy Nuclear Blast

Suicide Silence is the latest band that have announced that they have been forced to postpone tour dates in Asia due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

The band had this to say, "As many of you have likely assumed, the travel advisories and postponements of festivals/shows across Asia have forced us to delay our touring in China, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

"We'll do our best to reschedule dates in all of these markets surrounding our return to the region with more information coming soon. Stay safe out there everyone!"





Related Stories

Suicide Silence Announce 'Live & Mental' Album

Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Explains Absence From Band

More Suicide Silence News



