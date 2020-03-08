Testament Release New Song 'Children Of The Next Level'

Cover art courtesy Adrenaline Cover art courtesy Adrenaline

Testament have released a brand new single called "Children Of The Next Level." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Titans Of Creation".

The new studio effort is set to hit stores on April 3rd and frontman Chuck Billy had this to say about the new track, "To all our Testament Legions out there...

"We hope you have been playing the sh*t out of our first single Night Of The Witch and are ready for our second release Children Of The Next Level." Check out the song below:





