All Hail The Yeti, Suicide Silence and Jinjer Announce Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 04-25-2021

All Hail The Yeti tour poster

All Hail The Yeti have announced that they will be promoting their forthcoming EP by hitting the road with Jinjer for a lengthy North American tour that will also include Suicide Silence.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 22nd in Seattle, WA at the El Corazon and will be wrapping up on December 12th in Phoenix, AZ at The Pressroom

Vocalist Connor Garritty had this to say, "We are unbelievably honored and excited to be chosen for the upcoming Jinjer and Suicide Silence tour. We have shared the stage with both bands and they are amazing talents, and even better people.

" After the horrible year we have all had, this is a brilliant light at the end of the tunnel for all of us! We have some new songs to play, new team and a whole new outlook on the heavy metal world. Can't wait to see all of you. HAIL!!!" See the dates below:

All Hail The Yeti Tour Dates with Jinjer and Suicide Silence:


10/22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
10/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
10/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
10/28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
10/29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
10/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater *SOLD OUT
10/31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
11/02 - Denver, CO - Summit
11/04 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
11/05 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
11/06 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
11/07 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
11/09 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
11/10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde
11/11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
11/13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
11/16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11/17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
11/18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
11/19 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
11/20 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
11/21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
11/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
11/26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
11/27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
11/28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
11/30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
12/01 - Tampa, FL - Jannus
12/02 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
12/03 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
12/04 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
12/05 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
12/07 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
12/08 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
12/09 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
12/11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
12/12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

