All Hail The Yeti, Suicide Silence and Jinjer Announce Tour

All Hail The Yeti have announced that they will be promoting their forthcoming EP by hitting the road with Jinjer for a lengthy North American tour that will also include Suicide Silence.
The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 22nd in Seattle, WA at the El Corazon and will be wrapping up on December 12th in Phoenix, AZ at The Pressroom
Vocalist Connor Garritty had this to say, "We are unbelievably honored and excited to be chosen for the upcoming Jinjer and Suicide Silence tour. We have shared the stage with both bands and they are amazing talents, and even better people.
" After the horrible year we have all had, this is a brilliant light at the end of the tunnel for all of us! We have some new songs to play, new team and a whole new outlook on the heavy metal world. Can't wait to see all of you. HAIL!!!" See the dates below:
