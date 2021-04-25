All Hail The Yeti, Suicide Silence and Jinjer Announce Tour

All Hail The Yeti have announced that they will be promoting their forthcoming EP by hitting the road with Jinjer for a lengthy North American tour that will also include Suicide Silence.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on October 22nd in Seattle, WA at the El Corazon and will be wrapping up on December 12th in Phoenix, AZ at The Pressroom

Vocalist Connor Garritty had this to say, "We are unbelievably honored and excited to be chosen for the upcoming Jinjer and Suicide Silence tour. We have shared the stage with both bands and they are amazing talents, and even better people.

" After the horrible year we have all had, this is a brilliant light at the end of the tunnel for all of us! We have some new songs to play, new team and a whole new outlook on the heavy metal world. Can't wait to see all of you. HAIL!!!" See the dates below:

All Hail The Yeti Tour Dates with Jinjer and Suicide Silence:

10/22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon10/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater10/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater10/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore10/28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades10/29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA10/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater *SOLD OUT10/31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues11/02 - Denver, CO - Summit11/04 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater11/05 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater11/06 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis11/07 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues11/09 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's11/10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde11/11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II11/13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection11/16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues11/17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall11/18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix11/19 - Montreal, QC - M Telus11/20 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place11/21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live11/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA11/26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva11/27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage11/28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground11/30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues12/01 - Tampa, FL - Jannus12/02 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl12/03 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater12/04 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl12/05 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues12/07 - Houston, TX - House of Blues12/08 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater12/09 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues12/11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater12/12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

