Enter Shikari Streaming New Song 'The King'

Enter Shikari have released their brand new single "The King". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible", which is set to hit stores on April 17th.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says that new track is about "the fervent, rushed desire we as humans often have for revenge." He continued, "It's almost a lesson in patience and forgiveness. Not just lyrically, but also because of how much of a struggle this boisterous track was to make.

"The fiddly detail in the drum production, the weird guitar tones, the five different choruses I went through before finding the right one! We're glad we stuck with it and tamed this beast and can't wait to play it live." Check it out below:





