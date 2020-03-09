Imonolith Continue The Sickness with 'Becoming The Enemy'

Photo by Erich Saide courtesy Adrenaline Photo by Erich Saide courtesy Adrenaline

Imonolith have released a new a lyric video for their new single called "Becoming the Enemy" that features guest vocals Johannes Eckerstrom.

The track comes from their new album "State Of Being", which is set to hit stores on March 27th. The lyric video features the character The Sickness, who was introduced with the "Instinct" video earlier this year.

Ryan 'RVP' Van Poederooyen explains, "We continue the theme we started in 'Instinct,'. The theme of our album 'State of Being' is about how people deal with various states of being throughout their lives.

"We thought having 'The Sickness' appear in a couple videos would help tie everything together and tell a visual story to go along with the album as a whole."

RVP had this to say about the new single, "'Becoming the Enemy' is a song about becoming your own worst enemy. All of us have done it at some point of our lives.

"The point of the song lyrically is to learn from your mistakes instead of repeating them over and over." Check out the video below:





