Imonolith Reveal New Song and Announce Album

Supergroup Imonolith are streaming a new song called "Instinct". The track comes from their debut album "State of Being", which is set to be rleeased on March 27th.

The band features drummer Ryan 'RVP' Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) guitarist Brian 'Beav' Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush),

RVP had this to say, "We spent a lot of time making this record. We wanted it to be done the way we envisioned it. We didn't cut any corners, from the song writing right up to the album production and artwork. It's a debut album that we're very proud of and excited for the world to hear."



He had this to say about the video, "I think we raised the bar with the 'Instinct' video. It's a different kind of video that'll catch you off guard in a few ways. It can also be interpreted differently depending on the viewer. We put a lot of thought into it and hired great visionary people to make it a fun watch.'' Check it out here.





