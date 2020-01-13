.

Imonolith Reveal New Song and Announce Album

William Lee | 01-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Imonolith

Supergroup Imonolith are streaming a new song called "Instinct". The track comes from their debut album "State of Being", which is set to be rleeased on March 27th.

The band features drummer Ryan 'RVP' Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) guitarist Brian 'Beav' Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush),

RVP had this to say, "We spent a lot of time making this record. We wanted it to be done the way we envisioned it. We didn't cut any corners, from the song writing right up to the album production and artwork. It's a debut album that we're very proud of and excited for the world to hear."

He had this to say about the video, "I think we raised the bar with the 'Instinct' video. It's a different kind of video that'll catch you off guard in a few ways. It can also be interpreted differently depending on the viewer. We put a lot of thought into it and hired great visionary people to make it a fun watch.'' Check it out here.


Related Stories


Imonolith Reveal New Song and Announce Album

Metal Supergroup Imonolith Premiere Debut Song

More Imonolith News


advertisement



Day In Rock
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man- David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show- Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

advertisement


Latest News
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

Down's Windstein Open To New Music If Possible

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Wishbone Ash Release 'We Stand As One' Video

Creeper Announce New Album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.