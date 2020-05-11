Metal Supergroup Imonolith Share New Quarantine Video

Metal supergroup Imonolith have released their performance of the song "Dig" as this week's installment of their special The Quarantine Sessions video series.

Frontman Jon Howard had this to say, "WaaaaaSuuuup!? Jon here. As you may know our 'Quarantine Session' videos are being released every Monday. What you may not know, is each week I gather videos from the guys, and use my editing skills to create the play through videos myself! I work very hard on these and aim to make them a bit different each time for your viewing pleasure.

The next quarantine video release is for our song 'Dig' from our debut album 'State of Being.' I can't wait for you guys to see how intense we've made this one! 'Dig' has a really heavy groove and hits hard, I can't help but bang my head when this tune comes on!

"The lyrics can come across pretty harsh, as well. For example, 'Taste the dirt before you close your eyes.' Basically, I feel like I'm yelling at someone who is digging their own grave with all the bad choices they've made... I am screaming directly into the camera during this video, so it'll seem like I'm yelling at you? Haha. Whatever it takes to get the vibe across!

"Anyways. It was a really fun video to make and it comes across really intense! 'Dig' is a heavy hitter and does not let up. Hope you dig it! Cheers." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Imonolith Continue The Sickness with 'Becoming The Enemy'

Singled Out: Imonolith's Instinct

Imonolith Reveal New Song and Announce Album

Metal Supergroup Imonolith Premiere Debut Song

More Imonolith News



