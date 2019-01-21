|
Metal Supergroup Imonolith Premiere Debut Song
There is a new metal supergroup called Imonolith for fans to enjoy. The band has given the public their first taste of what is to come with the premiere of their debut single.
The new track is called "Hollow" and the video for the song can be streamed here. The band features Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Arkaea), drummer Ryan 'RVP' Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), bassist Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory), and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy).
"The song itself actually has a positive message built into it. It's not about feeling hollow, it's more about preventing that hollow feeling that any one of us can develop through negative thinking and limited beliefs."
