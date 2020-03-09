Scott Stapp Releases Video and Announces 'Survivor' Tour
Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has released a new PSA video for his track "Wake Up Call", announced his next single "Survivor" and revealed the initial details for his upcoming summer tour.
The new single "Survivor" comes from Stapp's comeback album "The Space Between The Shadows," which was released last year. Ahead of the new single, Scott has released a PSA video featuring his track "Wake Up Call". The clip is from his trip to Ecuador with ChildFund International.
Stapp will be supporting the album and single with the launch of The Survivor Tour this summer that is set to kick off on June 5th in Pacific Junction, IA at the Rally In The Hills.
More dates are still to be announced. See the initial dates and watch the video below:
The Survivor Tour
April 4 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheatre
June 5 - Pacific Junction, IA - Rally In The Hills
June 6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
June 7 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews
June 9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
June 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
June 12 - State College, PA - Stage West
June 13 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre
June 14 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
June 17 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre
June 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
June 20 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage
June 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
June 25 - Sherman, TX - Hot Summer Nights
June 27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
June 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
More dates TBA
