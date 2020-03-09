Scott Stapp Releases Video and Announces 'Survivor' Tour

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has released a new PSA video for his track "Wake Up Call", announced his next single "Survivor" and revealed the initial details for his upcoming summer tour.

The new single "Survivor" comes from Stapp's comeback album "The Space Between The Shadows," which was released last year. Ahead of the new single, Scott has released a PSA video featuring his track "Wake Up Call". The clip is from his trip to Ecuador with ChildFund International.

Stapp will be supporting the album and single with the launch of The Survivor Tour this summer that is set to kick off on June 5th in Pacific Junction, IA at the Rally In The Hills.

More dates are still to be announced. See the initial dates and watch the video below:

The Survivor Tour

April 4 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheatre

June 5 - Pacific Junction, IA - Rally In The Hills

June 6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

June 7 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews

June 9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

June 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

June 12 - State College, PA - Stage West

June 13 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

June 14 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

June 17 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

June 20 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

June 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

June 25 - Sherman, TX - Hot Summer Nights

June 27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

June 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

More dates TBA





