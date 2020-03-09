.

Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness

K. Wiggins | 03-09-2020

Sick Of It AllSocial media photo

Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller is sick with the flu and that has forced the band to postpone their tour of Mexico and South American that was set to begin this coming weekend.

The band shared the news with the following social media post (with minor edit), "It is with deep regret that we must announce the postponement of our Latin American tour.

"Two days ago Lou came down with the Flu. He was told [not] to fly because of the potential of spreading it. We are working on rescheduling the dates as soon as possible. We are very sorry."


