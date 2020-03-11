Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

Photo courtesy Prime PR Group Photo courtesy Prime PR Group

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl shared his excitement about the band's forthcoming studio album and says that it is "unlike anything we've ever done."

It will be the follow-up to the band's 2017 studio effort "Concrete and Gold". Grohl and he was asked about it during a recent interview with Kerrang.

He had this to say, "We just finished another record, and I'm so proud of it. It's unlike anything we've ever done. I'm f***ing excited for people to hear it and I can't wait to jump on that stage to play it.

"There are choruses on this record that 50-f***ing-thousand people are gonna sing, and it's gonna bring everyone's hearts together in that moment. And that's what it's all about."





Related Stories

Dave Grohl Opens Up About 'What Drives Us'

Foo Fighters Announce Details For July 4th Music Festival

Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary

Foo Fighters Finish New Studio Album

Dave Grohl Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Foo Fighters Revisit The Colour And The Shape On New EP

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements 2019 In Review

More Foo Fighters News



