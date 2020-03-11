.

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

K. Wiggins | 03-11-2020

Foo FightersPhoto courtesy Prime PR Group

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl shared his excitement about the band's forthcoming studio album and says that it is "unlike anything we've ever done."

It will be the follow-up to the band's 2017 studio effort "Concrete and Gold". Grohl and he was asked about it during a recent interview with Kerrang.

He had this to say, "We just finished another record, and I'm so proud of it. It's unlike anything we've ever done. I'm f***ing excited for people to hear it and I can't wait to jump on that stage to play it.

"There are choruses on this record that 50-f***ing-thousand people are gonna sing, and it's gonna bring everyone's hearts together in that moment. And that's what it's all about."


